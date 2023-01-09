Dior Men Fetes ERL Resort Collection Launch at Dover Street Market

Dior Men kicked off its resort 2023 collection launch in collaboration with Eli Russell Linnetz’s label ERL on Jan. 5 with a pink car taking over the entrance space at Dover Street Market London.

The DSM pop-up runs until Jan. 19, with others opening in the meantime. The largest-scale shop will pop up at Dior’s Los Angeles Melrose temporary space, and run from Thursday to Feb. 12. Other retail installations are planned for Japan, South Korea, Thailand and China from January until the end of March.

Eli Russell Linnetz Courtesy

The DSM reception was attended by some of Dior Men creative director Kim Jones’ close collaborators such as Stephen Jones, David Sims and Charlie Porter, who is working on the book “Bring No Clothes: Bloomsbury & Fashion,” a theme the brand explored with its spring 2023 men’s collection.

The Dior Men’s ERL collaboration debuted in May in Venice, California, on an ocean blue runway set with waves cresting on either side and leading straight to the beach. Guests included Kid Cudi, Winnie Harlow, Brooklyn Beckham and Tommy Hilfiger.

The evening’s runway was awash in pink corduroy; sexy, sheer mohair sweaters; cresting wave crystal and shell embroidery, and tinsel on pullover sweaters, bags and tube socks.

“The way of dressing in California has a huge influence on how people around the world dress,” Jones said at the time. “It’s relaxed, it’s about comfort and outdoor life. There’s a certain dress-up to this collection, but it’s not in the classic formal sense, it’s through rich fabrications…it’s almost eveningwear.”

The legendary milliner Jones, who has worked with Kim Jones from the designer’s days at Louis Vuitton men, said he is pleased to see that it has come around full circle for Linnetz, who landed the major collaboration opportunity with Dior shortly after he was shortlisted for last year’s LVMH Prize for Young Designers. Linnetz shared the Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize with Winnie New York.

Stephen Jones Courtesy

He was also very impressed with the pink car inside DSM, as well as the phone booth installation that features a sparkly knitted tinsel sweater from the collection, and a Saddle bag made with the same material.

At the cocktail reception, loyal customers from Dior and Dover Street Market were queuing up to get a signed cobranded scarf by Jones and Linnetz, while friends of the duo drank champagne served by waiters in blue Dior aprons.