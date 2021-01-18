ART SCHOOL: Marking the latest chapter in a history of eclectic artistic collaborations, Kim Jones has joined forces with painter Peter Doig for his fall men’s collection for Dior.

Doig, who lives and works between Trinidad and London, is known for unsettling landscapes that blend reality, memories, images from film and photography and references to masterpieces of art. Among his best-known works are paintings of canoes, including “White Canoe,” which sold for $11.3 million at Sotheby’s in 2007.

Jones will reveal the fruit of their collaboration in an online presentation scheduled for Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. CET, as part of the all-digital edition of Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Since taking over as artistic director of men’s collections at Dior, Jones has worked with artists as varied as Kaws, Daniel Arsham, Hajime Sorayama and Raymond Pettibon. His most recent collections featured works by Amoako Boafo and Kenny Scharf.

Dior described Doig as one of the most inventive and accomplished figures in contemporary art of the last three decades. “Paintings with fascinating colors condense and reflect powerful meaning with a singular, poignant vision, in particular in terms of the relationship between mankind and nature,” it said.

Nominated for the Turner Prize in 1994, the Scottish-born artist has had solo exhibitions at the Fondation Beyeler in Basel, Tate Britain in London, the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris, the National Museum of Modern Art in Tokyo and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

