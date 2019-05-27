GUEST CURATOR: Kim Jones, creative director of Dior Men, has edited the new issue of fashion publication “A Magazine Curated By.”

Launching in London on May 29, the magazine’s 19th issue, named “A Magazine Curated By Kim Jones,” was entirely overseen by Jones, from the two covers, shot by photographer David Vasiljevic under the creative direction of Dior makeup image director Peter Philips, to the 26 artist “letter” pages that make up the hefty 248-page tome.

The designer’s approach for the issue takes the form of an alphabet retracing his inspirations and eclectic circle of friends: Subjects range from “A” for Naomi Campbell’s Africa, “P” for punk with a photo shoot by Jackie Nickerson, and ending with “Z” for Amanda Lear, whose song “Alphabet” was one of the inspirations for the magazine.

Other contributors include Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama, who imagined a portrait of model Bella Hadid in his signature futuristic style, photographers Brett Lloyd, Pierre-Ange Carlotti and Nick Knight, as well as U.S. artist KAWS, who submitted an artwork featuring Kate Moss cuddling his signature plush toys, surrounded by the KAWS bee illustration designed by the artist for Jones’ first Dior Men show in June 2018.

“This magazine is the A-Z of all the things I love: my work, my friends, my inspirations, my travels,” said Jones in a statement. “It documents my work from graduation to Dior and includes my collections of art and clothing that I’ve collected over the years.”

Jones’ issue of “A Magazine Curated By” is dedicated to late Central Saint Martins lecturer Louise Wilson as well as fashion designers Alexander McQueen and Judy Blame, who the designer wishes “were here to contribute to it.”

The Dior Men designer joins the roster of fashion designers who have been invited to guest curate previous issues of “A Magazine Curated By,” including Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci, Maison Martin Margiela and Eckhaus Latta.