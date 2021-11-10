EXCLUSIVE: Dior to Show Men’s Pre-fall Collection in London

LONDON CALLING: Dior plans to resume its pre-coronavirus tradition of traveling men’s pre-fall collections with a show in London on Dec. 9, marking its first major event in the country since Brexit came into effect last year.

“I can’t wait to do a show in my hometown,” said Kim Jones, artistic director of men’s wear at the French fashion house.

The designer previously staged pre-fall runway displays in Miami and Tokyo, but last year’s collection, featuring a collaboration with artist Kenny Scharf, was unveiled online in tandem with a viewing party in Beijing in the presence of local brand ambassadors.

His most recent collection, a collaboration with Travis Scott, earned the two men WWD’s award for Men’s Wear Designers of the Year.

In a statement, Dior underlined its long ties with the U.K., dating back to its inaugural show across the Channel, held in 1947 in the presence of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret. The house unveiled its 2017 women’s resort collection at Blenheim Palace, birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill.

“We are delighted to be presenting our fall men’s collection abroad once again, and to be reconnecting with the ‘physical’ runway, an experience that is more important than ever,” said Pietro Beccari, chairman and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture.

“We are proud and excited to be bringing this unique event to life in London, a particularly symbolic destination dear to Monsieur Dior and the House since 1947. London is, of course, also the city closest to Kim Jones’ heart, where he was born and where he lives, which inspires him with its inexhaustible creativity and which he loves deeply,” he added.

Jones, who has worked for brands including Umbro, Dunhill and Louis Vuitton, hasn’t shown a collection in the British capital since 2003. The designer counts British celebrities such as David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell among his close friends.

