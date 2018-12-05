Los Angeles fans of Kim Jones’ work for Dior Men’s will be among the first to shop the summer 2019 capsule collection, which was installed Wednesday at Maxfield’s Jean Prouvé ‘Nomade’ House at 8825 Melrose Avenue and will run until Dec. 26. The first pop-up made its debut at Isetan in Tokyo last month.

The Dior Men’s artistic director commissioned artist KAWS to reimagine the Dior logo and iconic bee for a variety of streetwear-inspired products including T-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, backpacks and accessories from the Dior Oblique line such as sneakers, and denim pieces using the special craft of Japanese Boro. The complex 17th-century embroidery technique punctuates some of the casual denim pieces to give them a “couture” flavor. In addition, Jones reinterpreted the Saddle Bag for men for the first time. Retail prices range from $550 to $2,350.

There’s also a limited-edition, white Oblique BMX bike that comes for the first time with a “Dior Oblique” patterned aluminum case with side and top handles for easy carry, in case one chooses to travel with it.

Hard to miss is the large-scale, yellow-and-black cabochon light KAWS bee in Maxfield’s street-front window and another one within the Prouvé House installation that stands roughly eight feet tall. The interior of the space also features a black scaffolding structure mirroring the show set from the Dior men’s summer 2019 runway show, that acts as a display for products with hang bars and shelving. Outside, Dior’s KAWS 20-foot-by-5-foot logo, in a black glossy lacquer finish, will be positioned as a prominent invitation into the space

Inside the store, there is a 3-D print atelier station where clients who purchase one of the 100 $395 T-shirts can customize them with four chosen designs, along with a canvas tote.

“Kim Jones’ collection is launching a new era at Dior Men’s and the relationship with KAWS is a unique collaboration, building in part very high expectations for the collection. There’s also been great interest from KAWS collectors,” said Dior’s president of North America Renaud de Lesquen. “Even before this, sneakers have been flying off the shelves, and ready to wear in general, as men get more and more into luxury.”

Dior also turned to Maxfield to launch Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first women’s ready-to-wear collection. De Lesquen noted, “They have a unique space and a very elevated clientele that’s not necessarily the same type of clients we have in our boutiques, so we very much value what Maxfield stands for.”

Said Sarah Stewart, Maxfield’s fashion director and head buyer: “Maxfield presents a very curated selection, focusing on limited-edition releases and one-of-a-kind pieces. With so much product available in the market, clients [also] want to experience the involvement of creating individual pieces, exclusive to them.”