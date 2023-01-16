×
EXCLUSIVE: Dior Signs BTS Member Jimin as Brand Ambassador

Dior menswear designer Kim Jones designed stage outfits for the band in 2019.

South Korean singer, dancer and songwriter Jimin.
South Korean singer, dancer and songwriter Jimin. Courtesy of Dior

BRANCHING OUT: In the latest pairing of a luxury brand with a K-pop celebrity, Dior has signed South Korean singer, dancer and songwriter Jimin, a member of boy band BTS, as a brand ambassador.

The band’s relationship with the French luxury house dates back to 2019, when Dior menswear designer Kim Jones designed stage outfits for their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour. BTS has worked with brands including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Samsung and Louis Vuitton, which named them as brand ambassadors in April 2021, a partnership that has now ended.

Both Vuitton and Dior belong to French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

BTS, who released their first album in 2013, shocked fans worldwide by revealing last June that they were taking a break for band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook to explore solo projects and complete their mandatory military service. Jimin recently collaborated with Bigbang’s Taeyang on his new single “Vibe.”

Jimin.
Jimin. Courtesy of Dior

Dior’s signing of Jimin indicates that each band member can now individually flex their branding might. “The South Korean artist now embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style, modernity with a timeless signature,” Dior said in a brief statement.

The house is no stranger to the power of K-pop stars. Jisoo, a member of Blackpink, has driven crowds wild since signing on with Dior as a global ambassador for both fashion and beauty in March 2021. Dior and Jisoo have several times scored the social media post with the highest value during Paris Fashion Week, according to data and insights firm Launchmetrics. 

On the men’s side, Jimin joins a group of brand ambassadors that includes Sehun, a member of Exo, and Astro’s Cha Eunwoo. Both attended the brand’s pre-fall show held in front of the pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Jimin.
Jimin. Courtesy of Dior
