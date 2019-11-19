FACIALIST FORWARD: Parfums Christian Dior has appointed celebrity facialist Joanna Czech as a skin care ambassador. She is to collaborate with the brand on editorial and digital projects.

“Czech will lend Dior her modern point of view and decades of experience in the skin-care industry for unique editorial and digital projects,” Parfums Christian Dior said in a release.

Czech has a large celebrity following, working with the likes of Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Christy Turlington.

A facialist for 30 years, Czech believes in the importance of healthy lifestyle, including a balanced and seasonal diet. Her approach combines traditional, gentle and progressive treatments with modern techniques, such as LED, ultrasound and cryotherapy, according to Dior.

She has worked on projects with publications including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Marie Claire. Czech started working in Poland, then moved to Dallas, Texas, before opening her studio in New York.

The facialist is to work in partnership with Claire Liebbe, who is spokeswoman for the Dior Institute Worldwide and oversees developing the brand’s skin-care techniques for international training.

More From WWD:

A Changing of the Guard at Parfums Christian Dior

EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bündchen Named Face of Dior Capture Totale

Dior Beauty Opens Pop-up on Rodeo Drive