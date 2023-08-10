EXCLUSIVE: Dior Names K-pop Group TXT Brand Ambassadors

PARIS — Fresh off of last weekend’s Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, K-pop quintet Tomorrow X Together, aka TXT, have been crowned the newest Dior brand ambassadors.

Their custom-designed Dior stage ensembles were a stylish teaser for the official announcement.

Dior artistic director Kim Jones created the bespoke concert outfits members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai wore onstage as part of their 20-song, history-making set as the first Korean group to headline the music festival.

“Tomorrow X Together are the perfect ambassadors for Dior. They have a great attitude and style and they look great in their custom stage outfits,” said Jones. The looks recalled the sci-fi-inspired, slightly utilitarian feel of his pre-fall 2023 collection, staged last December in Egypt.

Their appointment as ambassadors “seals their friendship with Dior and Kim Jones,” the company said. “The South Korean singers now embody the spirit and singularity of Dior style, a modernity with a timeless signature.”

Sketches of TXT’s custom stage outfits designed by Dior’s Kim Jones. Courtesy Dior

“Our headlining at Lollapalooza was one of the most significant performances of our career. It was truly an honor to share the stage with Dior, and we hope to continue to show Tomorrow X Together’s versatility through this partnership,” said Soobin. The group leader wore a gray silk polkadot sleeveless gilet, gray wool chino pants with a matching short kilt.

“I’m thrilled to become an ambassador of Dior and represent a brand that I am personally fond of,” said Yeonjun. “I loved being onstage and dressed in the special outfits that Kim Jones designed for us.” He sported a beige wool tweed sleeveless gilet, beige wool chino pants with a matching long kilt.

“It is a great honor to share a milestone moment with Dior. I look forward to the synergy we will be creating together,” added Beomgyu. He kept it cool in brown wool pleated shorts, paired with a brown wool cropped zip jacket, a brown silk polkadot sleeveless gilet onstage.

Taehyun wore a beige wool tweed sleeveless gilet, brown wool chino pants with matching long kilt for the performance. “Collaborating with a major fashion house like Dior for a music festival as big as Lollapalooza was truly amazing. I also look forward to our journey ahead with Dior,” he said of working with the brand.

The group’s youngest member Hueningkai added that the concert marked the first step for the ambassadorship. “Lollapalooza marked the beginning of our journey as Dior ambassadors. Dressing in Dior stage outfits specially designed by Kim Jones that suited us perfectly added to the indescribable joy we felt on that big stage,” he said.

He wore a gray wool cropped zip jacket, a gray silk polka dot sleeveless gilet, grey wool pleated shorts with matching short kilt.

Soobin, Yeonjun and Taehyun sported Dior Oblique B33 sneakers, while Beomgyu and Hueningkai both wore the brand’s Carlo boots.

TXT on stage at Lollapalooza Aug. 5 in Dior. Courtesy Dior

The house had an early eye for K-pop’s global popularity and and growing cultural power. Jones designed custom looks for K-pop supergroup — and TXT senior label mates — BTS’ “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour in 2019.

BTS’ Jimin joined Dior as global ambassador last year. His presence at the January menswear show lured thousands of fans to wait outside the venue for a glimpse of the superstar. Astro’s Cha Eun-woo and Exo’s Sehun are also ambassadors for Dior Men’s, while Blackpink’s Jisoo has been an ambassador on the womenswear side since 2019.

In June, Jones celebrated his five-year anniversary at the house with a powerful “pop-up” show that saw models emerge from the floor in cropped sweaters, herringbone cardigans and metallic tweed coats.

TXT’s “Sugar Rush Ride” is nominated in the Best K-pop category at the MTV Video Music Awards set to take place on Sept. 12.