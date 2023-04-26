EXCLUSIVE: Dior Names NewJeans Member Haerin as Brand Ambassador

PARIS — Dior on Wednesday named Haerin, a member of NewJeans, its new brand ambassador, underscoring the South Korean girl group’s meteoric ascent.

The 16-year-old was the last member of the band to secure a deal with a luxury brand, confirming recent speculation fueled by her appearance on the digital cover of Vogue Korea’s May issue in Dior fine jewelry.

Dior named Haerin a house ambassador for jewelry, fashion and beauty, marking the latest tie-up between a K-pop star and a high-end label.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the privileged ties binding more than ever the NewJeans singer and Dior. Between elegance and audacity, a unique friendship in the name of creativity,” the company said in a statement.

NewJeans member Haerin. Sinae Kim/Courtesy of Dior

Band members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein landed on Gen Z’s radar last summer with their debut single “Attention,” which has amassed 47 million views on YouTube. NewJeans’ songs “Ditto” and “OMG” have charted on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The group has 7.3 million followers on Instagram and another 6.7 million on TikTok. In March, NewJeans, known for their girl-next-door aesthetic, struck a partnership with Levi’s and appeared in a photo shoot for the U.S. edition of Vogue.

Minji has a contract with Chanel; Hanni is an ambassador for Gucci and Armani Beauty; Danielle works with Burberry and YSL Beauty, and Hyein is a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador.

Dior is no stranger to the power of K-pop stars. Jisoo, a member of Blackpink, has driven crowds wild since signing on with the house as a global ambassador for fashion and beauty in March 2021.

On the men’s side, brand ambassadors include Jimin, a member of boy band BTS, Exo’s Sehun and Astro member Cha Eunwoo.