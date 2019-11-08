TRANS EUROPE EXPRESS: Dior won’t stray too far from home when it stages its next cruise collection on May 27. The fashion show will take place in Europe, a spokeswoman for the French house told WWD on Friday.

Dior plans to disclose the country and location in the coming weeks.

The cruise 2021 season is shaping up as another globe-trotting affair with Chanel heading to Capri on May 7, Gucci somewhere in the U.S. on May 18, Prada to an undisclosed location in Japan on May 21, and Max Mara to Saint Petersburg on May 25.

Since arriving at Dior in 2016 as artistic director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear and accessory collections, Maria Grazia Chiuri has paraded her cruise collections in Los Angeles, Chantilly, and Marrakech.

