Dior is doubling down on Mexico this holiday season.

The brand has opened pop-up shops in Cancun at Palacio de Hierro (La Isla Mall) and in Tulum at the rustic jungle-themed Azulik hotel, which will also feature a limited-edition capsule collection.

The Dior Cancun boutique stocks accessories from the Cruise 2020 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, which was inspired by the landscape of Morocco. The decor of the boutique reflects the theme with animals brought to life as 3-D sculptures.

The Dior Tulum boutique takes over the leafy, boho-chic Zak Ik store at the Azulik resort, featuring a vacation-ready capsule of “J’adior Tulum”- emblazoned striped bodysuits and T-shirts, Dior Book Totes, woven bracelets, Mitzah bandana scarves and DiorClub1 visors. Also featured is a selection of women’s fashion and accessories from the Cruise 2020 and Dioriviera collections.

“Mexico inspires me enormously,” Chiuri said. “The country fascinates me, from the beauty of its natural landscapes to its exceptional architecture, cultural traditions and artistic influence. I had the good fortune of collaborating with several Mexican artists, including the Escaramuzas, those brave horsewomen who compete professionally against men and displayed their skills at the show for the 2019 Cruise collection. Inaugurating two pop-ups, in Cancun and Tulum, is for me a very important event. In this way, Dior cultivates a precious dialogue with these two extraordinary, cosmopolitan cities by celebrating elegance and excellence in savoir-faire.”

The LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand has been investing in the region this year. In October, Dior opened its first two stand-alone stores in Mexico City.