Dior is popping up in New York again.

The latest iteration in the Paris-based luxury brand’s pop-up strategy is centered around the Dior Chez Moi women’s and home collection.

This week, the brand is opening a Chez Moi Collection Pop-up at 109 Greene Street in SoHo that will remain open through March 19. The boutique is the first in a series of exclusive temporary global boutiques for the collection with additional pop-ups slated to open across Europe and Asia later this year.

This store is designed in a loft/studio style intended to fit into the SoHo neighborhood in which it is located. A centerpiece display table highlighting Dior Maison’s Constellation tableware merchandised with small trays, frames and candles and there is a bookcase wrapped in the Chez Moi celestial print that showcases toile de Jouy and zodiac embroidered book totes and vanity cases. In addition, lining the window are visual displays of Dior Maison Louis XVI-inspired medallion chairs in gray, a favorite color of founder Christian Dior, and a reimagined version of the toile de Jouy, one of the brand’s iconic logos, offered this time in a tropical-inspired patterns in blue and white with palm trees. The assortment also includes handbags, shoes, hats, scarves, sunglasses and jewelry.

Chez Moi is the first capsule collection dedicated entirely to loungewear designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri with Italian artist Pietro Ruffo, and includes pajama sets, bathrobes, and ponchos complemented by dresses and shorts.

In November, Dior used the SoHo space to showcase men’s artistic director Kim Jones’ inaugural ski capsule.