Dior is jumping into the hot Scottsdale, Ariz., market.

The French luxury brand has opened its first boutique in the state at the Scottsdale Fashion Square center, home to other upscale brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Burberry. The space is 11,000 square feet in total, with a two-story facade and one floor of selling space, according to a spokeswoman at Scottsdale Fashion Square, and is located in the mall’s luxury wing. Dior operates 47 stores in the U.S.

The shop carries women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories and shoes, and was inspired by the brand’s St. Honoré flagship. The color palette is centered around the brand’s signature gray with light blue accents and features handmade wallpapers and tiling. Its Toile de Jouy print is used in the women’s fitting rooms, and the dedicated footwear areas feature a custom wallpaper folded to create a geometric pattern. The floors are Versailles Parquet and the shelves have a custom champagne finish.

The furniture features a mix of different designers. In the men’s section, there are chairs and a table by Paolo Castelli, the latter of which is rose marble with blue lacquer glass. There is also an end table by Pascale Girardin.

In the women’s department, there is a sofa by Theirry Lemaire and a geometric table in oxidized pink marble by Studio Raw Material.

There is also a mural by Peter Doig, the artist who inspired the fall 2022 collection, showcased in the window of the boutique.