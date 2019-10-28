Dior is planting a flag in Mexico City, opening two stand-alone stores in the Artz Pedregal shopping mall, one for women’s and one for men’s.

The men’s boutique is a first for Dior in Latin America, and represents all of the men’s categories designed by creative director Kim Jones and his team.

“We see great potential within the luxury market in Mexico where we wish to continue to strengthen our positioning as a brand,” said Renaud de Lesquen, president of Christian Dior America. “Currently Dior only has a women’s presence within Palacio del Hierro in Mexico City. Artz is our first stand-alone store in the country, which will house both a women’s boutique and men’s boutique. So the opening of this project marks the arrival of the full Dior universe including men’s in Mexico. It will help to expand our client base and our presence within the city.”

“Mexico is an important market due to its sizable population and many cities with luxury clientele. In addition to Mexico City being a major hub for the country, there are also several luxury resorts in locations such as Cancun, Cabo San Lucas and Tulum, which offer unique opportunities,” he continued. The brand is planning several special projects and pop-ups in Mexico in the coming months.

Located in the southern part of Mexico City, Artz Pedregal is a mixed-use development opened in 2018 with commercial, office and public park space. It has several luxury retail tenants, including Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Gucci.

The facade of the women’s Dior boutique uses the house’s cannage motif, after the Napoleon III-style canework chairs on which Christian Dior liked to seat guests at his fashion shows. The interior takes inspiration from Parisian apartments, featuring furniture including a concrete and mirror console created by The French Vikings atelier. Bags are displayed on a round glass table by Dimore and Maria Grazia Chiuri’s ready-to-wear is in a salon with a marble coffee table signed by Agape. The men’s boutique has a gray-and-white marble façade and an interior with three distinct areas for leather goods, footwear and rtw. An oversize herringbone parquet lends a residential feel to the space, which has comfy armchairs and a VIP lounge decorated in a beige toile de Jouy canvas, a tribute to Christian Dior’s first boutique, which was covered in the same print.

The luxury brand’s ties to Mexico date to 1950, when Christian Dior signed an exclusive contract with the Mexican department store El Palacio de Hierro, located in the heart of Mexico City. He later returned to the capital, surrounded by his model-ambassadors, to present his H line for the fall 1954 season.