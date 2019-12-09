LET IT SNOW: After popping up at seaside resorts last summer, Dior is heading to the slopes with a temporary store in high-end ski resort Cortina d’Ampezzo, in collaboration with Italian luxury retailer Franz Kraler.

The façade of the store, which opened on Friday, features Dior’s seasonal decoration of blue-and-gold baobab tress, inspired by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s cruise collection show in Marrakech in April.

But the main feature of the boutique is the camouflage pattern that appears as a wall décor, as well as on items including a revisited Bar jacket, a small Book Tote bag embroidered with the name “Cortina,” and suitcases and backpacks from the DiorTravel line, available in select locations before its global launch in January.

Open until April, the Dior store on Corso Italia also carries designs by men’s wear creative director Kim Jones, and offers a personalization service for selected items such as Book Totes, Saddle bags and Walk ‘n’ Dior sneakers.