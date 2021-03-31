SHOT OF COLOR: Dior’s fall 2021 campaign for Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collection is set to be a vibrant, colorful affair, with images outlined in tart yellows and pinks, as well as bright, lime green.

The pop-flavored images by photographer Brigitte Niedermair play with the light on a transparent raincoat as well as the silver shine from high-heeled sandals, zeroing in on textures and surfaces.

Products are shown up close, offering an eyeful of the house’s Mizza leopard print in a hot pink, in layers — as a raincoat, a dress and tights. Only the back of the model is shown. The Lady D-Lite and Dior Book Tote bags are also featured, and the Dior Caro handbag is offered a close-up.



The 1980s stylist and photographer also took part in the campaign, snapping the looks with a Polaroid for a more spontaneous effect for the digital world. The idea behind the campaign is to convey a certain vitality and optimism, according to the house.

Dior has turned to Niedermair in recent seasons for minimalist ad campaigns. It changed tack for its spring campaign, however, calling on photographer Elina Kechicheva to stage a series of tableaux inspired by the Old Masters that featured models in compositions recalling Caravaggio paintings.