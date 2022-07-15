×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: July 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s First Wife — Businesswoman, Designer, Style Setter

Business

Tech Forum: Nordstrom’s CTO on the ‘Closer to You’ Journey and Its Challenges

Beauty

Tech Forum: How the Estée Lauder Cos. Uses Social Media to Its Advantage

Dior Outfits Boxer Ryan Garcia, Ferragamo Documentary, Victoria Beckham Combines Socials

Dior's Kim Jones designed the ring outfit for boxer Ryan Garcia's Saturday fight, Salvatore Ferragamo documentary is upcoming and Victoria Beckham combines her social media accounts.

By
Conchita Widjojo, Denni Hu, Rosemary Feitelberg, Kristen Tauer, Lisa Lockwood
Plus Icon
Boxer Ryan Garcia's Dior Outfit for
A closer look at Ryan Garcia's fight outfit designed by Dior Sophie Carre/Courtesy of Dior

FIGHTING IN STYLE: Ryan Garcia is upping his style game as he gears up for his next fight.

The boxer has teamed with Dior to create his robe and boxing trunks as he prepares to take on a tough opponent in Javier Fortuna on Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The look, custom-designed by artistic director of men’s Kim Jones, is created from white duchess silk satin distinguished by the classic allover Dior oblique pattern and is adorned with blue leather ornamentation embossed with a gauffered python motif.

VENICE, CALIFORNIA - MAY 19: Ryan Garcia attends the DIOR Men's Spring 2023 Fashion Show on May 19, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Ryan Garcia attends the Dior men’s spring 2023 fashion show on May 19, 2022 in Venice, California. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Additionally, more than 3,000 Swarovski rhinestones in crystal, clear sapphire, cobalt and Montana were hand-embroidered one by one, meant to create a hypnotic interplay of reflections. To finish the look, the sides of the shorts are lined with navy blue silk fringes.

Related Galleries

“The final touch to the silhouette is a bespoke hand-beaten copper crown dreamed up by Dior’s milliner Stephen Jones, plated with real silver to produce an elegant patina,” said a statement from Dior. “Gems recalling vintage clothes and jewelry from the 1960s enhance this exceptional piece, further embellished by a lion’s head, the boxer’s emblem.”

The French luxury fashion house’s logo and words “King Ryan,” as Garcia is known on social media, are emblazoned in the same material.

Sketch of Ryan Garcia's Dior fight outfit
Sketch of Ryan Garcia’s Dior fight outfit. Courtesy of Dior

This marks the first time that Dior has dressed a boxer specifically for their fight.

“I’ve been a fan of Dior men and Kim Jones’ vision for many years,” Garcia said. “I’m honored to be the first pro boxer to be dressed by Dior men in the ring, and look forward to a thrilling unification of sport and style at my fight.”

Recently, Garcia has worked closely with Dior and Jones, attending the fashion house’s men’s resort 2023 show in Venice, California in May.

Saturday’s fight marks one of Garcia’s higher-stakes fights since taking a year off boxing to focus on his mental health. He revealed his official return in February and took on his first opponent since his return in Emmanuel Tagoe in April, defeating him in two rounds. — CONCHITA WIDJOJO

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS: Victoria Beckham has combined her beauty, fashion and personal content into one account to officially launch the @victoriabeckham account on TikTok.

The multidimensional designer already has a sturdy social media base to draw from with 30.2 million Instagram followers, 4.3 million Facebook followers and 14,100 Twitter followers.

Romeo and Victoria Beckham
Romeo and Victoria Beckham Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

Beckham floated the idea of launching a TikTok account Wednesday via Instagram and one of her sons, Romeo, chimed in with his approval. Fans responded strongly to her video, with 33,551 likes by Thursday midday.

Like most of her family, the mother of four and wife of David Beckham largely lives out her life on social media. She recently posted about her 23rd wedding anniversary: “They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they say it wouldn’t last.” Her daughter Harper’s 11th birthday was another reason for celebration. Photos of Beckham’s parents with adoring messages are periodically posted, as are references to other types of family time. She recently referenced riding the rails on the Venice Simplon-Orient Express with her family.

Amid all the merrymaking, Beckham is of course a businesswoman with a multitude of ventures. By combining Victoria Beckham Fashion, Victoria Beckham Beauty and her personal content into one TikTok account she stands to amp up her brand with one cohesive narrative.

To encourage TikTok fans to engage, they can use #StitchPosh to reveal how posh they really are. Just as Kim Kardashian recently gave The New York Times a mid-interview tutorial about her beauty routine using her beauty products, Beckham is breaking down her facade using Victoria Beckham Beauty products. Knowing many consumers can’t get enough behind-the-scenes footage, there is also a glimpse of her Vogue Australia shoot. Just like the signature resort collection that Beckham showed late last month, her TikTok account appears to be more of “a vibe, an attitude.” — ROSEMARY FEITELBERG

FERRAGAMO IN FILM: Luca Guadagnino’s documentary on Salvatore Ferragamo is gearing up for a fall 2022 release.

Sony Pictures Classics on Tuesday unveiled the official trailer and movie poster for “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.” The poster features the fashion icon’s Calipso stiletto, introduced in 1956, while the trailer references the designer’s journey and many of the figures — Martin Scorsese, Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin — who are featured in the documentary.

The film traces Ferragamo’s artistic journey, from his childhood in Bonito, early days as an apprentice shoemaker in Naples, experience owning the Hollywood Boot Shop in California, and return to Italy to found his namesake company in Florence. “Salvatore” includes exclusive archival images and stories from the members of the Ferragamo family, and first-person narration by Michael Stuhlbarg.

“I had worked for a major establishment and mastered the art of shoemaking,” says Stuhlbarg, speaking as Ferragamo, in the trailer. “I felt I was ready to open a shop of my own. I was 12 years old. If I went to America, I could learn their tricks. I began to dream.”

Sony acquired “Salvatore” shortly ahead of its world premiere out of competition at the Venice Film Festival in 2020. Following the premiere, Guadagnino went on to direct the Ferragamo’s spring 2021 ad campaign. — KRISTEN TAUER

Movie poster for "Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams."
Movie poster for “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.” Courtesy of Sony Classics

SUMMER RUSH: Intermix has opened a pop-up in the Hamptons at Ruschmeyers in Montauk from Thursday through July 24.

The pop-up will include an edit of exclusive summer essentials from brands such as Isabel Marant, CaraCara, Staud, Agua by Agua Bendita, Re/Done, Bond Eye, Baha Maria and others.

A rendering of the Intermix pop-up at Ruschmeyers.
A rendering of the Intermix pop-up at Ruschmeyers. courtesy images.

Throughout the two weeks, visitors can play summer games such as cornhole and life-size Jenga, and there will be daily activations where anyone who plays can win items from Intermix-stocked beauty brand Summer Fridays.

To celebrate the opening, Intermix will throw a party tonight at Hero Beach Club in Montauk, hosted by chief merchant Divya Mathur and Zanna Roberts Rassi, with guests such as Rocky Barnes, Sai De Silva, Danielle Bernstein, Arielle Charnas, Jessica Wang, Cass DiMicco, among others. Cocktails from Casa Del Sol will be served.

Intermix‘s two permanent Hamptons boutiques will also be featuring exclusive collections throughout July and August, offering an extended assortment in store. In Intermix Southampton, the schedule for pop-ins is: Larroude (July 14 to 24), Simon Miller (July 30 to Aug. 7) and Jonathan Simkhai (Aug. 12 to 28). In East Hampton, the schedule is L’Agence (now through July 10), and Isabel Marant (July 21 to Aug. 4).

“We’re so excited to be bringing our unique fashion point of view to even more of the Hamptons this summer,” Mathur said. “Throughout the year, especially during the summer, we see huge demand for the latest trends and exclusive styles in our Southampton and East Hampton boutiques, and we wanted to bring that same offering to a new market in Montauk. We’ll also be using our boutique footprint to offer some of our closest brand partners the opportunity to reach the Hamptons clientele. We’re leaning into what intermix does best — giving our customers  a curated selection of the best styles across a mix of established and emerging designers — the things we know they’ll love.” — LISA LOCKWOOD

NEW DECADES: Decades is opening a monthlong pop-up at Sage & Madison in Sag Harbor, New York, on Friday.

Featuring a mix of vintage, preloved designer and emerging sustainable fashions from around the globe, each week a different international designer will set up shop, starting with Etro.

In the following weeks, designers featured will be Loretta Caponi (July 21 to 24), St. John (July 28 through Aug. 1) and Rosior (Aug. 4 through 9).

Cameron Silver
Cameron Silver Courtesy

Vintage looks from designers such as Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Hermès and Valentino will be carried, along with one-of-a-kind pieces by Ellen Macomber of New Orleans; Cliquot Kimono of Los Angeles; Kneaded Fashion of Austin, Texas; Canty Boots of Montana, and Anna Porcu of Italy. In addition, the shop will feature Triarchy denim, Amber Sakai T-shirts, Vada eyewear and Nardi jewelry.

Sage & Madison, a boutique hotel, is located at 31 Madison Street in Sag Harbor. It has a  500-square-foot barn built in 1797 where the shop is located.

Cameron Silver, founder of vintage retailer Decades, will be in attendance throughout the pop-up. Silver operates the popular Decades boutique on Melrose in Los Angeles, which opened in 1997.

Asked why he chose Sage & Madison for the pop-up, Silver said, “My clients want a personal and private shopping experience that is artfully curated with treasures that aren’t easily procured so Sage & Madison is the perfect historical property that provides a rarefied and warm atmosphere.”

Last year Decades did a monthlong residency at Torch’d Shoppe by Isaac Boots in Wainscott, New York, which Silver called “a phenomenal success.”

On Aug. 6, Julianne Moore will participate in the second phase of the fundraiser for Entertainment Community Fund showcasing donated gowns by Oscar-winning actresses including Viola Davis and Cate Blanchett. In addition to a VIP garden luncheon, the gowns will be displayed at Sage & Madison. — L.L.

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Hot Summer Bags

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dior Clads Boxer Ryan Garcia for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad