LINDBERGH’S EYE: Dior is celebrating its long-standing relationship with Peter Lindbergh with a two-volume book featuring a previously unseen shoot in Times Square involving a cast of top models and more than 80 outfits from the luxury house’s archives.

The photographer, who died last month at the age of 74, famously shot a series of Lady Dior campaigns with Marion Cotillard, including a memorable image of the French actress perched on top of the Eiffel Tower. Lindbergh also lensed a 2016 campaign for the J’adore Eau Lumière fragrance featuring Charlize Theron.

For his final project with Dior in October 2018, he enlisted the likes of Alek Wek, Karen Elson, Saskia de Brauw, Carolyn Murphy, Amber Valletta and Sasha Pivovarova to model vintage Dior creations against the bustling backdrop of New York City, mostly captured in his signature grainy black-and-white.

The images, gathered in volume one, show Wek mingling with the throng of pedestrians in outfits including a cream Bar jacket from 1947, or a 1997 silver lace pyramid-collared jacket and silver lamé skirt by John Galliano. Irina Shayk models an off-the-shoulder black gown designed by Gianfranco Ferré in 1991.

“Decisive moments capturing haute couture and a frenetic urban landscape pay homage to the street photography movement for which New York frequently served as a backdrop,” Dior said in a statement, noting that Christian Dior, the founder of the house, spoke of the city’s “electric air” during his first trip there in 1947.

The second volume reunites more than 100 images of Dior looks — spanning haute couture and ready-to-wear, women’s and men’s — photographed by Lindbergh for publications including U.S. Vogue, Vogue Paris, Vogue Italia, Vanity Fair and Harper’s Bazaar.

“Dior/Lindbergh,” published by Taschen, will be released on Nov. 6 in France and the rest of Europe, priced at 150 euros.