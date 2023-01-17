Dior Replicates Avenue Montaigne Flagship in Ice for Ski Pop-up in China

Dior has taken destination retail to a whole new level as it last week unveiled a ski pop-up store with a replicated Avenue Montaigne flagship made entirely of ice at the affluent Lake Songhua Seibu Prince Hotel in Jinling province, China.

This marks the first time the Parisian couture house has built a pop-up location from the ground up using the ice sculpting technique.

It is a traditional practice in some parts of Nothern China during winter to build miniature landmarks from around the world with ice and decorate them with colorful lighting to amp up the festivities during the Chinese New Year period.

Dior bar jacket ice sculpture at the Lake Songhua Seibu Prince Hotel pop-up.

The Dior pop-up, running until Feb 28, follows that tradition and turns the iconic Paris store into a “Frozen”-like winter palace with the brand’s signature items — such as the Bar jacket, Lady Dior bag, and Miss Dior perfume bottle — on display in the form of ice sculptures. A full range of the brand’s ski collection for both genders is available in the lobby of the Lake Songhua Seibu Prince Hotel.

There also are three light shows every night at the ice building, and a special firework light show on the eve, the first day, and the fifth day of Chinese New Year.

Dior’s ice-sculptured Avenue Montaigne Flagship replicant and a Dior cafe at the Lake Songhua Seibu Prince Hotel pop-up.

A tent is set up opposite the ice installation as a cafe, serving Dior-branded hot chocolate, cookies, and macarons for guests who just glide down the slope.

Prior to this ski resort pop-up, Dior worked with the Sanya Edition Hotel in Hainan Island on a beach collection pop-up and a Dior-branded pool.

It was a hit among China’s affluent tourists who haven’t been able to travel internationally, as Hainan island was the only place in China with a tropical climate and it remains a duty-free shopping zone.