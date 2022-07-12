Dior Retracts Compensation Demands Made to Valentino, Sources Say

DIOR, ON SECOND THOUGHT: It seems Dior had a change of heart over its compensation demands following a Valentino couture show in Rome on July 8 that was said to crimp retail business.

According to sources, Dior is asking Valentino to disregard a previous letter demanding financial compensation of 100,000 euros, citing “cordial relations” between the two luxury houses and “mutual respect.”

As reported, Dior had claimed Valentino’s couture show on the Spanish Steps and nearby streets caused disruption to its boutique in the Italian capital.

In a letter sent to Valentino on the night of the show by the retail manager of Christian Dior Italia and seen by WWD, the French brand requested to be compensated for lost revenues in the store. This is located on the corner of Via Condotti and facing the Spanish Steps, where onlookers gathered to catch a glimpse of the display. Dior demanded the payment be made in 15 days from the date of the letter.