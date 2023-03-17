Dior Launches Second Men’s Beachwear Capsule With Parley for the Oceans

SURF’S UP: Dior has teamed up with environmental organization Parley for the Oceans for the second time on its annual men’s beachwear capsule collection.

Their first collaboration last year was honored with the Forbes Green Ecological Transition Prize at the inaugural awards held by Forbes France last October.

“I’m very proud of this second collaboration with Parley for the Oceans. We succeeded in doing a 96 percent eco-responsible collection which is amazing,” said Kim Jones, artistic director of menswear at Dior.

“This capsule is committed and very desirable, it’s a mix of innovation and technical performance but still very elegant,” he said in a statement.

Dior and Parley started a joint research project in 2019, which has resulted in new yarns and fabrics made with upcycled marine plastic debris and fishing gear recovered from coastlines and islands around the world, including the Maldives, Dominican Republic and Sri Lanka.

Dior specified that 59 percent of the items in the collection used ocean plastic in their composition, and 37 percent used fabrics with a certification such as GOTS, which limits the use of toxic bleaches, dyes and other chemical inputs during the production process of textiles.

A look from Dior’s capsule men’s beachwear collection with Parley for the Oceans. Jackie Nickerson/Courtesy of Dior

Working in a palette ranging from coral and lemon to the brand’s signature gray, the teams at Dior used the upcycled alternative to virgin polyester developed by Parley to create fabrics including seersucker and a silky knit, used for mix-and-match pieces such as shorts, pants, T-shirts, polo shirts and sweaters.

Dior said the capsule line reflects its “desire to move towards a more eco-innovative, sustainable future for fashion.” It also chimes with Jones’ personal commitment toward preserving the environment and rare animals.

The collection featured two additional collaborations: with surfwear maker Vissla on wetsuits made from recycled jerseys incorporating 50 percent of recycled cotton, and with French specialist Notox on an eco-responsible surfboard.

Parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has said that by 2030 all of its new products should result from eco-design — which it described as being produced with a minimal environmental footprint, from the extraction of materials to their transformation.

“Wearing a piece of Dior x Parley is an act of rebellion, it shows that you care dearly. It shows that you want to solve the environmental crisis we are facing in a creative and optimistic way,” said Cyrill Gutsch, chief executive officer and founder of Parley for the Oceans.

“Together with Kim Jones and his fantastic team we have delivered the proof that driving the material revolution is not a sacrifice, but answers to a new desire: to protect the oceans, to protect our climate and to protect our future,” he said.

The collection will be available in Dior stores that carry menswear from mid-May.