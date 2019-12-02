The Dior Men’s collaboration with Rimowa has landed in Miami’s Design District.

Visitors to the pop-up will have the first access Stateside to shop the collaboration between the two LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton brands, which debuted during the Dior Men’s show last June. A cloud graphic on the ground outside the store leads inside, where the store’s interiors have been similarly cloaked with the cloud imagery as well as the Dior Oblique canvas. But while the store’s draw is the collaborative collection of luggage on display, as well as an assortment of Dior Men’s and Rimowa products, the helicopter parked in the center of the store is also sure to grab shoppers’ attention. During a Paris preview party, Dior chairman and chief executive officer Pietro Beccari noted that a few clients had already inquired about purchasing one of the choppers.

The Miami pop-up will be open through Jan. 2 ahead of the collaboration’s official launch in stores and online Jan. 15.