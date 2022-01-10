Dior Rolls Out Technogym Pop-up Concept

Dior is doing its part to help people get in shape in the new year.

The French luxury brand is in the process of rolling out a series of pop-up shops to introduce Dior Vibe, the Maria Grazia Chiuri-designed line that was unveiled in Greece during the house’s cruise 2022 fashion extravaganza at Panathenaic Stadium in June.

The marble stadium, which has been hosting sporting events for centuries, was a fitting location to showcase the women’s athleisure collection whose aesthetic blends the worlds of sport and dance.

As reported, Dior has partnered with Technogym, a high-end Italian sports equipment and digital company, on co-branded limited-edition pieces — a connected treadmill, a multifunctional workout bench and an exercise ball — that retail from $1,300 to $12,000. This first-of-its-kind collaboration for Technogym finds the fitness brand reimagining its equipment in white and including a Dior star and the name “Christian Dior,“ highlighted by five horizontal stripes in contrasting colors, on the products.

The pop-ups feature a large LED wall screen and wooden rings hanging from leather straps, and the treadmill and bench are exhibited on white oak wood platforms with illuminated toe kicks.

The pop-up in New York’s SoHo. ©2022 Francis Dzikowski/OTTO

The products will be available for sale in the pop-ups in Shanghai, Sanya, Beijing and Chengdu, China, as well as Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok and Tokyo from Feb. 9 through Feb. 25. They will also be featured this month in the company’s shops in Beverly Hills, New York, London, Paris, Milan, Tokyo, and Seoul. The installations will remain in place through the month of February.

Dior Vibe offers ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes and bags including leggings, bras and anoraks, transparent sneakers with gold or silver accents, and gym bags with rubberized bases. Footwear alternatives include sock sneakers with sculpted heels, and chunky boots with thick rubber soles.