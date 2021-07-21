CHAIR PEOPLE: To mark the return of Milan’s Salone del Mobile and related Design Week this fall, Dior has commissioned more than a dozen artists and designers to put their spin on the medallion chair, a symbol of the French fashion house since its inception in 1947.

Pierre Yovanovitch, India Mahdavi and Joy de Rohan Chabot are among the French contingent taking part in the project, which also includes Chinese architect Yansong Ma, South African multidisciplinary artist Atang Tshikare, and Oki Sato, the founder of Japanese design firm Nendo.

The other confirmed participants are Sam Baron, Nacho Carbonell, Pierre Charpin, Dimore Studio, Martino Gamper, Constance Guisset, Linde Freya Tangelder, Seungjin Yang, Jinyeong Yeon and Tokujin Yoshioka. The exhibition will take place at the Palazzo Citterio in the Brera district of Milan.

Working with decorator Victor Grandpierre, founder Christian Dior introduced a streamlined neoclassical style that came to define the Dior universe. The oval-back, Louis XVI-style chair was a feature of his couture salon, as well as his store decor, beginning with the brand’s first boutique on Avenue Montaigne.

It is also featured in illustrator René Gruau’s period advertisements for perfumes including Diorama and Miss Dior.

The Salone del Mobile, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, is due to take place from Sept. 5 to 10 at the Fiera Milano exhibition center on the outskirts of Milan. The international furniture and interior design trade show was postponed from April, after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

