EXCLUSIVE: Dior Sculpts Sand Scenography for Beach Collection

Put away your shovel and bucket — there will be no competing with Dior and the scenography for its annual Dioriviera beach collection.

Life-sized versions of the lush vegetation and wild animals populating the French house’s signature Toile de Jouy motif will look sculpted out of sand in the windows and on the facades of this summer’s 31 destinations.

This year, the line spanning ready-to-wear, accessories but also outdoor furniture, games and even a surfboard will be available in further locales that include Bali; Cyprus; Kyoto, Japan; Lake Como, Italy; Phuket, Thailand; Seoul, and Beverly Hills, California.

Revisited in soft shades of pink, gray, cream and blue nodding to the delicacy of porcelain, the “Toile de Jouy Sauvage” variation on the house’s signature motif is used for summer-ready pieces, including a silk top, as well as accessories including the Dior book tote and the Lady Dior bag, which will also be available in a wicker version. Other accessories will include hats, visors, sneakers, scarves and its long Mitzah silk bands.

Deckchairs and outdoor cushions, a parasol, a surfboard, table tennis rackets and even Finnish skittles will be among this summer’s array.

This summer’s grand tour, which starts on Wednesday in Mykonos, Greece, will unfurl throughout the summer across 10 pop-ups in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea, China, Japan and the U.S., and 12 concept stores around the Mediterranean, such as Ibiza, Spain; Cyprus; Mykonos; Bodrum, Turkey; Paraggi, Italy; and Montenegro, as well as one in Lake Como, and another at the SKP department store in Chengdu, China.

Nine Dior boutiques will also stock the line, in Saint-Tropez and Cannes, France; Monaco; Puerto Banus, Spain; and Taormina, Forte dei Marmi, Portofino, Capri, and Porto Cervo, Italy.

Dior began selling a beach collection at a pop-up store in Mykonos in 2018, joining the ranks of luxury brands courting customers in summer holiday destinations with in-season merchandise and convenient temporary locations. It has since opened a first winter pop-up at the Cheval Blanc hotel in St. Barts, reflecting growing synergies between Dior and parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s hospitality division.