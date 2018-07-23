GREEN SCENE: Dior is celebrating creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s fall women’s ready-to-wear collection with a pop-up store at Harrods, set to run from Aug. 4 to 31, that will include a window display dedicated to its Dior Oblique logo canvas.

The motif has been rendered in green — a nod to the London department store’s signature color — for an exclusive and limited-edition range of Saddle, Miss Dior and CD Hobo bags. It will also appear on accessories that will make their debut at the store, including Diorquake pouches, clogs and several styles of Mitzah silk scarves.

For the first time, Dior will offer customers the opportunity to personalize its embroidered Dior Book Tote with the word, first name or initials of their choice.

The Harrods pop-up is part of a global campaign to promote the collection, which was inspired by Sixties youth culture. Dior’s Paris headquarters at 30 Avenue Montaigne have been wrapped with the colorful collage of images culled from the protest and feminist posters of the May 1968 student uprising in France.

A sweater available in the pop-up store bears the words “C’est non, non, non et non!” — a slogan that appeared originally on a Miss Dior scarf designed by former Dior designer Marc Bohan in the Sixties, but has a particular resonance in the #MeToo era.