Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Paris Goes Boating

A well-being cruise will run on the River Seine from June 29 to July 13.

A rendering of the Dior Spa
A rendering of the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Paris boat. Courtesy of Parfums Christian Dior

DREAM BOAT: Dior is taking its Cheval Blanc Paris white-glove spa experience in a new direction — to the River Seine — with a well-being cruise starting June 29.

The boat extravaganza is intended to help kick off couture season, which begins on July 3. It also winks to the Bains de la Samaritaine, a luxurious, high-tech floating bathhouse of the 19th century, which was moored by Pont Neuf, directly in front of the department store. The bathhouse had about 100 treatment rooms that served up cosmetic and medicinal water treatments, steam baths and hydrotherapy options.

Pont Neuf is just a stone’s throw from where the Cheval Blanc Paris hotel is currently located, in the minus-one floor of the Samaritaine building, which reopened about one year ago.

The two-hour cruise, which runs through July 13, is to offer a 60-minute face or body treatment to five passengers at a time in its four suites.

A rendering of a treatment room on the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Paris boat.
A rendering of a treatment room on the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc Paris boat. Courtesy of Parfums Christian Dior

The Dior spa boat is to be moored at the Port Debilly, which faces the Eiffel Tower.

The upper deck will be decorated with rattan furniture and parasols in blue toile de Jouy, a pattern of bucolic scenes that is iconic for Dior and that was reinterpreted by the house’s artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Down the next two levels are a lounge and four treatment rooms, including three singles and one double.

Dior conceived an exclusive treatment menu for this cruise. As the boat glides through the water, people can choose to have a face treatment or a body massage. One face treatment is inspired by the rose from Granville, where Christian Dior’s childhood home stands, and another uses Yquem sap, found in Dior’s L’Or de Vie skin care.

In yin and yang fashion, a body treatment is relaxing, while the other is energizing. Prices for these range from 670 euros for the body massage to 750 euros for the face treatment and 1,500 euros for face or body care treatments for two people simultaneously. Meanwhile, the Pilates cruise is priced at 150 euros.

