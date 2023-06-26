Dior Spa Cruise to Set Sail

EVEN KEEL: The Dior cruise is back, and no, it’s not a fashion collection, but instead the brand’s summer wellness spa on the river Seine, which is back for another season.

Starting on July 3, in tandem with couture week beginning in Paris, the boat will run through July 14, with reservations available on dior.com.

The yacht is named Stunning Excellence and will be moored at Port Henri IV, near Île Saint-Louis, offering tailor-made holistic treatment programs, billed to treat mental, emotional and physical well-being, using the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand’s protocols. There are two types of cruises on offer, lasting two hours each, though they can be combined for a four-hour extravaganza.

The treatment cruise includes an hourlong face or body treatment — focused on detox, balance, reverse-aging, power or relaxation, which are available on specific dates — and a one-hour rest on the deck.

The wellness cruise comprises one hour of R&R on deck, then 60 minutes of an activity such as Pilates flow, respirology and postural stretching, mobility or detox flow.

The Excellence’s remodeled decor includes the brand’s signature toile de jouy, in blue and beige accents, as well as canework.

The 1,290-square-foot upper teak deck boasts and open-air sports deck, juice bar and pool — replete with lounge chairs from which it’s possible to view Paris monuments, such as the Notre-Dame cathedral, Musée d’Orsay and Grand Palais drift by.

Dior wellness spa treatment room.

Below the deck, after passing through a reception room containing Dior skin care and fragrance, a corridor leads to four single cabins, plus one double with a lounge.