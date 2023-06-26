×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: June 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

The Virality of Gut Health

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the First Good American Store With Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede

Accessories

Tom Daley, Miguel Fete Christian Louboutin’s Astroloubi Launch in Paris

Dior Spa Cruise to Set Sail

The wellness retreat on Paris’ river Seine will run from July 3 to 14.

Dior's Stunning Excellence yacht.
Dior's Stunning Excellence yacht. Courtesy of Parfums Christian Dior

EVEN KEEL: The Dior cruise is back, and no, it’s not a fashion collection, but instead the brand’s summer wellness spa on the river Seine, which is back for another season.

Starting on July 3, in tandem with couture week beginning in Paris, the boat will run through July 14, with reservations available on dior.com.

The yacht is named Stunning Excellence and will be moored at Port Henri IV, near Île Saint-Louis, offering tailor-made holistic treatment programs, billed to treat mental, emotional and physical well-being, using the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand’s protocols. There are two types of cruises on offer, lasting two hours each, though they can be combined for a four-hour extravaganza.

Related Galleries

The treatment cruise includes an hourlong face or body treatment — focused on detox, balance, reverse-aging, power or relaxation, which are available on specific dates — and a one-hour rest on the deck.

The wellness cruise comprises one hour of R&R on deck, then 60 minutes of an activity such as Pilates flow, respirology and postural stretching, mobility or detox flow.

The Excellence’s remodeled decor includes the brand’s signature toile de jouy, in blue and beige accents, as well as canework.

The 1,290-square-foot upper teak deck boasts and open-air sports deck, juice bar and pool — replete with lounge chairs from which it’s possible to view Paris monuments, such as the Notre-Dame cathedral, Musée d’Orsay and Grand Palais drift by.

A Dior wellness spa treatment room.

Below the deck, after passing through a reception room containing Dior skin care and fragrance, a corridor leads to four single cabins, plus one double with a lounge.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad