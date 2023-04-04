Dior Spa Poised to Open in Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc

DREAM-WEAVER: The mythical Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc will be home to a new Dior spa, which is due to open its doors on April 14.

Eden-Roc, in Antibes, France, has long been part of Dior’s lore: The house shot several campaigns there and dubbed a perfume Eden-Roc as part of its La Collection Privée Christian Dior range.

The new spa’s decor riffs on nature and the dazzling light on the Côte d’Azur. Eden-Roc, known for its elegant luxury, has a cliffside swimming pool, white-rock promontory and nine-hectare park full of umbrella pines, lavender, roses and jasmine.

The spa’s lounge is awash in sandy colors, nodding to the surrounding rocks.

Four treatment rooms are located in a garden. A double is nestled in a former gazebo and features Dior’s signature Toile de Jouy. That print serves as a leitmotiv in other rooms, such as one nearby, in sage green and white accents, punctuated with bayadère stripes.

Inside the Dior spa at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

An onyx affusion room hosts hydrotherapy treatments, and it is possible dip into an ice fountain following a sauna or hamam session to boost circulation.

Another treatment room features an Iyashi dome, offering infratherapy treatments for slimming and detoxing.

Dior created four new customizable signature treatments for this spa, which are inspired by the rock, sea, garden and sun.

These include the two-hour Rituel Escale à Eden-Roc, billed to rebalance and harmonize energies during a massage using semiprecious stones selected according to a person’s needs.

The hour-and-a-half Rituel Roc Affusion uses a made-to-measure dance of water jets for draining and muscular benefits.

Dior partnered with Hydrafacial for a facial protocol lasting 90 minutes, including a deep cleanse and exfoliation, followed by a tailor-made treatment.

For the first time and exclusively for Eden-Roc, Dior has conceived six well-being cures, dubbed Bouquets, which are carried out over several days. They combine manual and high-tech treatments, a sports session and consultations with well-being and nutrition experts.

Eden-Roc is known as a stomping ground of many celebrities — past and present — including Audrey Hepburn, Romy Schneider, Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Pablo Picasso, Sharon Stone, Clint Eastwood and Elizabeth Taylor.

It stands close to the late Christian Dior’s home, the Château de La Colle-Noire.