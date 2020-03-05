ART AND COMMERCE: Dior is branching out further into the art world. Having collaborated with Daniel Arsham on its spring 2020 show set and collection, Dior men’s wear designer Kim Jones has now invited the artist to create a series of limited-edition objects for Dior stores.

The numbered pieces, reminiscent of his Future Relics series, are reminiscent of objects that Arsham created for the installation at the men’s display in Paris last June.

Guests entered through a room inspired by founder Christian Dior that appeared caked in volcanic ash, before emerging onto a pink sand runway dominated by monolithic letter sculptures spelling out the word “Dior.”

Among the limited-editions is a miniature version of the letters, alongside Arsham’s take on Dior’s desk telephone and clock, both eroded to look like archeological relics, in what has become the artist’s signature technique.

In addition, there is a sculpture of Dior’s 1951 book, “Je suis couturier,” and a basketball, rendered in pale pink and bearing a Dior logo. The works come in conceptual boxes recalling the old-fashioned wooden crates used for special deliveries.

Jones has previously collaborated with artists including Kaws, Hajime Sorayama and Raymond Pettibon, but this marks the first time one of the brand’s art partnerships extends into collectible objects. Prices for the five art pieces are available on request.