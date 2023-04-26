Dior Taps Haerin of NewJeans, Candice Swanepoel, Custom Collaborative Team for Anne Klein

THE LAST ONE: Dior on Wednesday named Haerin, a member of NewJeans, its new brand ambassador, underscoring the South Korean girl group’s meteoric ascent.

The 16-year-old was the last member of the band to secure a deal with a luxury brand, confirming recent speculation fueled by her appearance on the digital cover of Vogue Korea’s May issue in Dior fine jewelry.

Dior named Haerin a house ambassador for jewelry, fashion and beauty, marking the latest tie-up between a K-pop star and a high-end label.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the privileged ties binding more than ever the NewJeans singer and Dior. Between elegance and audacity, a unique friendship in the name of creativity,” the company said in a statement.

NewJeans member Haerin. Sinae Kim/Courtesy of Dior

Band members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein landed on Gen Z’s radar last summer with their debut single “Attention,” which has amassed 47 million views on YouTube. NewJeans’ songs “Ditto” and “OMG” have charted on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The group has 7.3 million followers on Instagram and another 6.7 million on TikTok. In March, NewJeans, known for their girl-next-door aesthetic, struck a partnership with Levi’s and appeared in a photo shoot for the U.S. edition of Vogue.

Minji has a contract with Chanel; Hanni is an ambassador for Gucci and Armani Beauty; Danielle works with Burberry and YSL Beauty, and Hyein is a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador.

Dior is no stranger to the power of K-pop stars. Jisoo, a member of Blackpink, has driven crowds wild since signing on with the house as a global ambassador for fashion and beauty in March 2021.

On the men’s side, brand ambassadors include Jimin, a member of boy band BTS, Exo’s Sehun and Astro member Cha Eunwoo. — JOELLE DIDERICH

CANDICE’S CAUSE: Recognizing Earth Month, Anne Klein has forged a partnership with Candice Swanepoel, current brand ambassador, model and founder/chief executive officer of lifestyle brand Tropic of C, and the Harlem-bas ed social enterprise Custom Collaborative. Together they will aim to support, inspire and engage a cohort of 16 women, ranging in age from 25 to 56, from no- to low-income and immigrant communities as they pursue careers in the sustainable fashion industry.

Candace Swanepoel Courtesy of Anne Klein

Beginning this month, Anne Klein will donate product for the students to work with as they learn to sew, design and sell sustainable fashion. Custom Collaborative will provide the women with a 15-week curriculum that includes learning to rethink, recycle and reuse fabrics and accessories as they create their custom designs leading to a July fashion show, sponsored by Anne Klein, featuring the designs produced by the graduates.

Ngozi Okaro courtesy of Anne Klein

“This partnership aligns two important initiatives for Anne Klein: to uplift and celebrate women who are positively changing the world through a balance of image and impact,” said Jameel Spencer, chief marketing officer in residence at Anne Klein. “And supports our commitment to and efforts toward a greener, more sustainable future.”

Next month, Anne Klein will host a Lunch & Learn event for the students where they can meet with and be inspired by a panel of professional women currently working within the fashion industry on sustainable, eco-friendly and eco-centric collections. In addition to Swanepoel, those on the panel include Chani Labowitz, senior vice president of creative for eGluck, a watch manufacturer (which makes Anne Klein Consider It Watch collection, which is made from repurposed oceans plastics); Victoria Yee Howe, a designer, and Ngozi Okaro, executive director and founder of the Custom Collaborative, which offers training and ongoing support in the fashion business. — LISA LOCKWOOD