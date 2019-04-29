MAKEUP MAVEN: Jorja Smith has a new gig — as a global Dior makeup ambassador, WWD has learned.

The 21-year-old British singer and songwriter is teaming with the brand and its creative and image director for Dior makeup, Peter Philips, on editorial and digital projects.

Smith is no stranger to the fashion world — or to Dior. Last November, she was the musical performer at the annual Guggenheim International Gala pre-party and subsequent gala in New York hosted by the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand.

Smith was spotted on YouTube at the age of 15, then debuted her first single, “Blue Lights,” three years ago. She really came into the public eye in 2016, when Drake named her single “Where Did I Go?” his favorite song at the time.

Smith has collaborated with artists such as Kali Uchis and Stormzy, cowrote with Kendrick Lamar “I Am” for the “Black Panther” soundtrack, and played at concerts like Coachella prior to releasing her first album, “Lost & Found,” in June 2018.

Smith has been nominated for Grammy and Mercury prizes, and was bestowed two Brit Awards.

“Her style, a blend of R&B, soul and hip-hop, is now established, carried by politically committed and feminist lyrics,” according to Dior.

Smith was born in 1997 in Birmingham, England. Her father urged her to learn the piano, which was followed by lessons in classical singing and the oboe.

Smith joins the roster of Dior beauty ambassadors that includes Eva Herzigová, Kiko Mizuhara and Lee Sunmi.