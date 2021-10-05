×
EXCLUSIVE: Dior Partners With Technogym on Branded Sports Equipment

The limited-edition range, including a treadmill, weight bench and gym ball, coincides with the introduction of the Dior Vibe sportswear collection.

The Dior and Technogym Limited Edition.
The Dior and Technogym Limited Edition. Courtesy of Dior

GYM STARS: Dior wants you to not only work out in Dior, but on Dior-logoed equipment, no less.

To mark the launch of its Dior Vibe sportswear line, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the cruise 2022 show in Athens, the French luxury house has teamed with Italian company Technogym, a specialist in high-end sports equipment and digital technologies, to create the Dior and Technogym Limited Edition.

Technogym has revisited the design of its connected treadmill, its multifunctional weight bench — including accessories such as dumbbells — and its gym ball. They will now come in a white version enhanced by a Dior star, and the Christian Dior name embellished with the brand’s signature five horizontal stripes.

The equipment will go on sale in January in select Dior stores. More than 50 million people train with Technogym at home and in 80,000 wellness centers worldwide, the company said.

Chiuri’s cruise lineup included a full array of workout gear, such as leggings, boxing shorts and running bras in patterns designed by artist Pietro Ruffo. Accessories included the Dior Vibe sneaker, featuring a transparent upper with gold or silver accents, and gym bags with rubberized bottoms.

The collaboration with Technogym is not the first time Dior has branched out into equipment. Last year the company linked with Italian brand Vespa to create an exclusive scooter and a range of matching accessories, including a matching helmet and top case designed to be fixed on the luggage rack.

