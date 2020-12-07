DOING THE TWITCH: Joining the ranks of fashion houses experimenting with new formats and platforms, Dior said on Monday it will broadcast its men’s pre-fall collection on Twitch.

The collection, designed by Kim Jones and featuring a collaboration with artist Kenny Scharf, will be unveiled on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. CET on dior.com and other social platforms, as well as Twitch. The video-streaming service began as an online gaming company, and now features content spanning a broad spectrum, including music and art.

With the coronavirus pandemic making physical fashion shows harder to stage, fashion brands have been experimenting with a variety of online and virtual presentations.

Burberry also partnered with Twitch, using a functionality that allowed it to livestream its outdoor show from different perspectives together in one window. Gucci hosted a “Guccifest” online event including a seven-part video directed by creative director Alessandro Michele and Gus Van Sant.

Celine embraced TikTok with its men’s wear collection, titled “The Dancing Kid.” Meanwhile, Chanel filmed its Métiers d’Art collection in a French castle in the presence of a single VIP guest: Kristen Stewart.