Dior is taking over a new location on Avenue des Champs-Élysées — only this time, it’s not a store. The French fashion house on Wednesday confirmed media reports that it is moving its headquarters to the building formerly occupied by HSBC bank.

Specialized real estate news site CFNews Immo first reported in January 2020 that Dior parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton had signed a lease for the Art Nouveau style building, which is under Qatari ownership.

Dior had kept mum about its plans, but a few weeks ago an awning went up printed with the Dior name and images of “toiles,” the white prototypes used in the making of haute couture clothes, representing the know-how of its workshops.

The building, located at number 103 to 111 on the famed thoroughfare, is close to Dior’s temporary flagship on the Champs-Elysées, opened in July 2019 while the house renovates its historic flagship and offices at 30 Avenue Montaigne. Dior has provided no date for the planned reopening, and declined to say when it would move into its new offices.

See also:

Champs-Élysées Bounces Back With Store Openings

Paris Retains Allure Despite Lockdown Periods

Dior to Open Restaurant in Paris With Chef Jean Imbert