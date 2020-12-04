SLOPE STYLE: Dior will open a temporary boutique in the Swiss ski resort of St. Moritz on Dec. 3.

The facade of the two-level pop-up is decorated to evoke the luminous backdrop of the brand’s cruise show staged in July in Puglia, a region dear to Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of women’s collections at Dior. The cream interior is set off by oak and alabaster accents.

In addition to seasonal women’s collections and pieces from the cruise line, the store will carry the Dior Chez Moi loungewear capsule, as well as parkas and anoraks in the signature Dior Oblique logo motif.

On the accessories side, the store will offer new versions of the Lady Dior and Dior Book Tote, printed or embroidered with patterns evoking the colored light installations of the cruise display. The Dior Bobby and the Saddle have been given a winter makeover with shearling.

The boutique will also sell the men’s ski capsule of ready-to-wear, skis, snowboards and accessories designed by Kim Jones, artistic director of men’s collections, in collaboration with specialist brands Descente, AK Skis and POC.

While Switzerland and Spain have opted to open their slopes this winter, France, Germany and Italy are keeping theirs shut, generating tensions between neighboring countries. France is mulling measures to dissuade its citizens from spending their winter holidays in Switzerland, even as it gradually loosens measures to control the spread of COVID-19.