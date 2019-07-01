FACE OFF: The Dior flagship on Avenue Montaigne is about to close for renovations, but the facade of the building will travel: a reproduction of the historic headquarters will be superimposed on its new temporary boutique on Avenue des Champs-Elysées, opening on July 15.

The trompe l’oeil image, which lifts up at the corner like a page being turned, also went up on an advertising billboard on Place de la Concorde in Paris on Monday.

The Dior store, located next to the Publicis Drugstore and across the road from Cartier, opens at a troubled time for the Champs-Elysées, which has been repeatedly closed to traffic and public transport since the gilets jaunes, or yellow vests, protests started last November.

The Avenue Montaigne boutique will close shortly before the Champs-Elysées store opens its doors, a spokeswoman for the brand said. The new boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne, a building which also houses offices and the brand’s haute couture ateliers, is expected to reopen in 2020.