OUT OF THE SHADOWS: Fashion showgoers may know Nikolai von Bismarck as the boyfriend of Kate Moss. What many don’t realize is that he’s also an accomplished photographer — one who’s about to publish his first book in collaboration with Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones.

“The Dior Sessions,” published by Rizzoli, charts Jones’ first year at Dior through more than 100 black-and-white portraits of his friends and colleagues. They include Moss and her daughter Lila Grace, A$AP Rocky, Robert Pattinson, David Beckham, Demi Moore, Eddie Redmayne, Takashi Murakami and Jude Law.

Photographed on film over the course of 12 months and across three continents, the project acts like a snapshot of the era, Dior said in a statement.

“Simultaneously reflecting the present and respecting the past, it holds up a mirror to modern society’s multifaceted nature, in which creatives are multihyphenates and different media — music, fashion, film, art — cross-pollinate and intermingle free of hierarchy,” it said, drawing a parallel with Christian Dior’s relationships with artists.

Jones, meanwhile, described the sitters as “a diverse cross-section of people who do amazing things.”

Von Bismarck, who studied photography at Parsons Paris, worked for Annie Leibovitz for two years before striking out on his own. The opening of his first solo exhibition in 2013, featured his black-and-white images of Ethiopian tribes, drew guests including Bob Geldof, Britain’s Princess Beatrice, Ronnie Wood and Jerry Hall.

His work has also appeared in British Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar Australia.

“The Dior Sessions,” the first book to focus exclusively on the house’s men’s wear, will go on sale in October in Dior boutiques and Rizzoli stores, priced $125. A portion of profits will benefit the Teenage Cancer Trust, to provide specialized nursing and emotional support for young people with the disease.