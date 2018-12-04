Something for the holiday wish list: Dior will release its latest photo book, “Dior by Gianfranco Ferré,” on Dec. 15 throughout Europe, with worldwide distribution set for Jan. 15. The book, published by Assouline, will be released in two separate editions, one in English and one in French, showcasing the Italian designer’s work for the house between 1989 and 1996.
“Dior by Gianfranco Ferré” is the fourth volume in the series the Dior house is releasing chronicling each creative director of the brand. Noted moments throughout the 320 pages include the fall 1989 Ascot-Cecil Beaton collection and the fall 1996 Indian Passion collection.
The book’s copy was written by Alexander Fury with photos by Laziz Hamani. It will retail for 70 euros.