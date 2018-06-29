MUSEUM PIECES: Dior is holding a three-day exhibit on July 6 to 8 to show high jewelry at the Musée d’Art Moderne in Paris, offering an example of how luxury brands are seeking to bolster their presence in the minds of the public.

Structured around the themes of couture, formal balls and gardens, the show includes 220 pieces designed by Victoire de Castellane, artistic director for the house. It will include jewelry from the new lace and haute couture-inspired collection, Dior Dior Dior, which is unusual for a high jewelry, again, reflecting the gradual opening of the prestigious domain in profile-raising efforts with consumers.

The show includes D de Dior Dentelle watches, the Bar en Corolle bracelet and pieces from Dior à Versailles that carry references to the palace’s gardens and gilded wood work.