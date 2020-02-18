After a week celebrating women’s fashion here in New York, the men got a night for themselves. On the heels of NYFW, Dior celebrated their newly relocated men’s store on Greene Street with a party late last week. Guests including newfound fashion lover Nicholas Braun, a somewhat ubiquitous face throughout NYFW, as well as Logan Lerman, A-Trak, Nico Tortorella and more crowded into the narrow boutique for drinks, mingling and checking out the merchandise.
Related: Talking Luxury with Nicholas Braun at NYFW
As reported by WWD earlier this month, Dior relocated their men’s store to 107 Greene Street to be adjacent to the women’s store. It is the third men’s-only unit in Manhattan, joining others at Hudson Yards and 57th Street.
More from NYFW:
Cafe Clover Team Opens American Bar Up the Street in West Village
NYFW, The Princess Olympia Way
Thom Browne Unveils Samsung Collab With Performance at Sotheby’s
Michael B. Jordan and Friends Dine with Coach