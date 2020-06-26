PERFUME PODCAST: “Dior Untold,” a podcast from the house of Dior, goes live on June 28 and pulls back the curtain on the story of Christian Dior and his iconic fragrance creations.

The audio journey takes listeners to locales central to the designer and the perfumes his brand made — Provence, Paris and Normandy — to meet the main characters, among other elements, of this rich history.

Dior was a perfume visionary: the first couturier to show a fashion collection at the same time as unveiling a fragrance, Miss Dior, in 1947.

The premiere podcast episode is called “Dior in Bloom” and starts in the South of France, in 1954, at the designer’s home, the Château de la Colle Noire. That’s near Grasse, France, considered the birthplace of modern perfumery, and boasts a garden and surrounding fields festooned with flowers.

Dior is there with the perfumer Edmond Roudnitska, who later creates for the house Eau Sauvage and Diorissimo. Listeners learn about the designer’s passion for flowers, which infuses not only his perfumes but also his clothing.

Other episodes are set in the likes of Dior’s family home in Granville and span various time frames, such as the Belle Époque and World War II.

Other Dior influences are described, like hues of pink and gray. The designer’s voice can be heard and also that of François Demachy, Dior’s perfumer-creator, who discusses iconic fragrances.

Dior Untold is available on Dior.com, Spotify, Deezer, Apple Podcast, YouTube, SoundCloud and Podcast Addict.