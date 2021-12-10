×
Friday’s Digital Daily: December 10, 2021

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Pat McGrath Labs, Netflix Team Up on ‘Bridgerton’ Collaboration

Fashion

Acne Studios Doubles its Space on SoHo’s Greene Street

Fashion

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2022

Dior Vibe Sportswear Collection to Launch in Pop-up Stores Worldwide

The French fashion house plans to roll out the line in a series of temporary spaces, starting with Beverly Hills on Jan. 5.

Items from Dior's collaboration with Italian
Items from Dior's collaboration with Italian company Technogym. Courtesy of Dior

RUNNER’S WORLD: Dior is marking the launch of its Dior Vibe sportswear range with the opening of a series of pop-up stores worldwide in January.

The staggered rollout will kick off on Jan. 5 with the opening of a temporary store in Beverly Hills, to be followed by pop-ups in Shanghai, Sanya, Beijing, Chengdu, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Bangkok, London, New York City and Tokyo.

In addition, six pop-ins are planned in Paris, Milan, Tokyo, New York City and Seoul, the brand said on Thursday. Opening dates run from Jan. 6 until Feb. 16, depending on the location.

The showcases will feature the French luxury house’s collaboration with Italian company Technogym, a specialist in high-end sports equipment and digital technologies, on the Dior and Technogym Limited Edition pieces. These include a connected treadmill, a multifunctional workout bench and a gym ball.

The Dior Vibe bag.
The Dior Vibe bag. Courtesy of Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of women’s collections at Dior, made a big statement about sportswear with her cruise 2022 collection shown in Athens, Greece. It combined goddess gowns with athleisure staples and futuristic sneakers, reflecting consumers’ heightened appetite for activewear following a year of successive lockdowns.

The lineup included a full array of workout gear such as leggings, boxing shorts and sports bras in patterns designed by artist Pietro Ruffo, including an Aegean blue motif inspired by the bodies of athletes painted on antique Greek vases. The Dior Étoile, Dior Athlet and Dior Oblique prints appear on ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes and handbags, including the flagship Dior Vibe bag, the house said.

SEE ALSO: 

Dior Partners With Technogym on Branded Sports Equipment

Dior Channels Olympic Spirit for Cruise Show in Greece

Dior Showcases Sneakers in Cruise Campaign at Greek Temple 

