EXCLUSIVE: Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

AROUND THE WORLD: Dior is racking up the air miles.

Following its pre-fall show in Mumbai in March, the French fashion house has revealed it will unveil its cruise 2024 collection in Mexico City on May 20. It plans to disclose the exact location at a later date.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of womenswear collections at Dior, will continue her tradition of collaborating with local craftspeople on the annual collection, which has the potential to significantly boost tourism revenues in its destination.

“Through this exciting dialogue, the creative director will highlight the artistry and some of the emblematic figures of this country that has been dear to Dior’s heart since the beginning of the house in 1947,” the brand said in a statement.

Chiuri established a bridge with Mexican culture with her cruise 2019 collection, staged in the royal stables of the Domaine de Chantilly in France. The event featured a team of female Mexican rodeo riders, though it’s remembered mainly for the heavy rainstorm that doused models and guests in the semi-open venue.

Dior staged the cruise show in Seville, Spain, last year and in Athens, Greece, in 2021. The latter was the first major runway show with an audience following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The brand, owned by French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has kept up a steady pace of physical events since, including a women’s show in Seoul, South Korea, and men’s events in Los Angeles and Cairo, Egypt.

It won’t be the first time Dior has organized a runway show in Latin America. The house has staged presentations in several countries in the region, including one in Mexico in 1954, a spokeswoman said.