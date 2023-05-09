×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Texas Outlet Killings Add to Retail’s Anxiety

Fashion

Best Dressed Guests at the Coronation of King Charles III

Beauty

Wall Street Grapples With Reports Over Nelson Peltz, Estée Lauder

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

The event is scheduled for May 20 in Mexico City.

Dior Cruise 2023
Dior cruise 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

AROUND THE WORLD: Dior is racking up the air miles.

Following its pre-fall show in Mumbai in March, the French fashion house has revealed it will unveil its cruise 2024 collection in Mexico City on May 20. It plans to disclose the exact location at a later date.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of womenswear collections at Dior, will continue her tradition of collaborating with local craftspeople on the annual collection, which has the potential to significantly boost tourism revenues in its destination.

“Through this exciting dialogue, the creative director will highlight the artistry and some of the emblematic figures of this country that has been dear to Dior’s heart since the beginning of the house in 1947,” the brand said in a statement.

Related Galleries

Chiuri established a bridge with Mexican culture with her cruise 2019 collection, staged in the royal stables of the Domaine de Chantilly in France. The event featured a team of female Mexican rodeo riders, though it’s remembered mainly for the heavy rainstorm that doused models and guests in the semi-open venue.

Dior staged the cruise show in Seville, Spain, last year and in Athens, Greece, in 2021. The latter was the first major runway show with an audience following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The brand, owned by French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has kept up a steady pace of physical events since, including a women’s show in Seoul, South Korea, and men’s events in Los Angeles and Cairo, Egypt.

It won’t be the first time Dior has organized a runway show in Latin America. The house has staged presentations in several countries in the region, including one in Mexico in 1954, a spokeswoman said.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Hot Summer Bags

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dior Will Present Its Cruise Collection in Mexico

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad