PRETTY BOY: Having made a splashy entrance at the Dior pre-fall men’s show in Miami in a convertible car, Maluma is getting ready to wear the brand on stage during his current 11:11 world tour.

Kim Jones, artistic director of men’s wear at Dior, has created a series of looks for the Colombian performer based on pieces from his spring 2020 collection, made in collaboration with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham. Maluma will premiere the new outfits on March 11 in Athens and wear them on stage through April 4.

Standouts include a white organza jacket with saturated blue pleated georgette embroideries by Lesage, representing the most exclusive end of the house’s sportswear-meets-couture offering. Maluma will also wear monochrome outfits, suits and sheer jumpsuits featuring the house’s vintage newspaper print.

Jones previously selected the 26-year-old reggaeton star as one of five cover faces for the first men’s print issue of Harper’s Bazaar in 50 years. Maluma’s fourth studio album, “11:11” features collaborations with Madonna and Ricky Martin. He is also set to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy “Marry Me.”

“I love Maluma’s unique energy, his abundant creativity, his passion for life,” Jones said in a statement. “I’m very happy to accompany him onstage and support his talent for this special event.”

Maluma, known for his bold fashion choices, met Jones while he was in Paris last June to catch some fashion shows. “Fashion, just like my music, has allowed me to express myself creatively and be myself without needing to change to fit in,” he said.

“When I met Kim and the Dior team during my first Paris Fashion Week, they gave me the same energy. I am excited that they will be part of the 11:11 vision through design and help me offer fans a full experience of music, fashion, energy with no cultural barriers,” he concluded.