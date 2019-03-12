A NIGHT IN ROME: Maria Grazia Chiuri has long been passionate about dance — as was Christian Dior himself. Following her spring ready-to-wear 2019 show for Dior, centered on that specific form of art, Chiuri has created the costumes for the “Nuit Blanche” ballet to be held at the Teatro Costanzi in Rome as part of a tribute to American composer Philip Glass.

The program comprises three ballets performed by the dancers and orchestra of Rome’s Teatro dell’Opera and scheduled from March 29 to April 2, with a special cocktail and preview event on March 28 to be attended by Chiuri and Dior president and chief executive officer Pietro Beccari.

The performances will kick off with “Hearts & Arrows” with choreography by Benjamin Millepied, followed by “Glass Pieces” with choreography by Jerome Robbins, and “Nuit Blanche” choreographed by Sébastien Bertaud. For the occasion, étoile Eleonora Abbagnato, director of the ballet corp of Rome’s Teatro dell’Opera and an étoile at the Opéra National de Paris, will dance with étoile Friedemann Vogel in “Nuit Blanche.”

“I have admired Eleonora Abbagnato for years. She is an extraordinary artist who has worked hard to reach her goals,” Chiuri said of accepting the dancer’s offer. “She is a great source of inspiration for a new generation of women. Her career, just like mine, has taken shape between Italy and France, which brings the two of us even closer,” added Chiuri, who hails from Rome and joined Dior in 2016, after a long collaboration with Pierpaolo Piccioli leading Valentino.

For “Nuit Blanche,” Chiuri has created 16 costumes for the ballet group and the two étoiles. Knits and tulle are layered on bodysuits, with an eye on functionality. Abbagnato’s full skirt is punctuated by silk romantic flowers on two layers of tulle — a floral reference to Dior’s heritage. The two main dancers wear mother-of-pearl, finely iridescent colors, while the other dancers wear powdery hues sheathed in black tulle for visual impact.