Dior’s New Miami Home, Moschino Taps Young, Stella and Kendall Go for a Ride

MIAMI FOR MEN: Dior Men is expanding its retail footprint with a new boutique.

The fashion house is opening its latest Dior Men storefront in Miami’s Design District this week, located at 161 NE 40th Street. The boutique will offer all Dior Men’s categories, including ready-to-wear, leather goods, small leather goods, shoes and other accessories, as well as pieces from the Gem Dior fine jewelry collection.

The boutique is divided into two floors. The first floor will offer all of the men’s categories, while the second floor has two VIP salons.

Inside Dior Men’s Miami Design District store. Courtesy of Dior

The Dior Men boutique pays homage to the artistic nature of Miami’s Design District with a unique design both for its interior and exterior.

Dior worked with artist Thomas Trum for the store’s facade. Trum spraypainted a unique, multicolor design that gives a nod to the vivid colors seen throughout the Design District.

The store’s interior is decorated with an array of textured paintings and art pieces, including artwork from multidisciplinary artist Elias Sime and digital painter Gioele Amaro.

This is the latest U.S. city where Dior has opened a stand-alone men’s boutique. The brand has other men’s stores in New York City and Beverly Hills. — LAYLA ILCHI

YOUNG AMBASSADOR: Another day, another bond forged between fashion and K-pop culture, with Moschino naming singer and actress Tiffany Young its new house ambassador.

The multihyphenate talent debuted as a member of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007, which went on to become one of the bestselling artists in South Korea and popular worldwide. In 2016 Young launched her solo career in music, before turning her attention to acting in the last few years.

“Her bold singular approach to all facets of music, film and fashion align seamlessly with the brand’s design and commitment to timeless excellence,” said Massimo Ferretti, chairman of Moschino’s parent company Aeffe Group, about the appointment.

In her new role for the fashion house, Young will front the fall 2023 advertising campaign, which is expected to be released by the end of the month. Moschino’s fall 2023 collection paraded in Milan in February was the last runway show presented under the creative direction of Jeremy Scott, who exited the brand in March after 10 years.

Young is not new to fashion, as several luxury brands ranging from Prada and Dior to Valentino and Roger Vivier had tied up with her through the years, as proved by product placements Young shared with her 15.4 million followers on Instagram.

The singer and actress additionally featured in an H&M campaign in fall 2018, while in 2013 she participated as a contestant on the reality program “Fashion King Korea,” where South Korean celebrities teamed with local designers to compete in fashion challenges and missions. Young was paired with designer Ji Il-geun and finished the show in third place.

Earlier this year, Young also starred in the South Korean reality competition “Peak Time,” while in 2021 she was one of the mentors on “Girls Planet 999,” a show aimed at launching a new nine-member K-pop girl group consisting of trainees and idols from China, Japan and South Korea.

That year, Young was cast as Roxie Hart in the South Korean production of the Broadway musical “Chicago” and made her acting debut in a supporting role in the “Reborn Rich” television series.

Young’s appointment as Moschino’s ambassador follows that of Chinese musician, actress and entertainer Yu Shu Xin, aka Esther Yu, who the Italian brand tapped last month. Yu featured in the label’s pre-fall 2023 advertising campaign.

Meanwhile Moschino, which has not yet revealed a successor to Scott, is gearing up to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special show on Sept. 21 in Milan.

As reported, the event during Milan Fashion Week will pay tribute to the achievements and legacy of founder Franco Moschino. For the occasion, stylists Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Katie Grand, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Lucia Liu will spearhead the collection, each creating 10 contemporary looks inspired by the works of the late designer. — SANDRA SALIBIAN

KENDALL ON HORSEBACK: Kendall Jenner is the star of Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 campaign, shot by Harley Weir in Camargue, a region in southern France.

This is the model’s first time working with the British fashion designer.

In one nighttime shot at Camargue’s famous salt pans, Jenner lies naked on a white horse, wearing only thigh boots and a matching Falabella handbag.

In another, she wears a tailored red outfit while surrounded by moving horses, which were provided by horse whisperer and rescuer Jean-François Pignon, who raises and trains them without any physical contact.

Kendall Jenner in Stella McCartney fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy of Stella McCartney / Harley Weir

“We’ve been riding forever as a McCartney family. My mother Linda once said, ‘I would travel only by horse, if I had the choice,’ and I feel exactly the same. I have loved horses since before I can remember,” McCartney told WWD.

“To me, they represent the rich, rare and respectful relationships that humans can have with animals — with a complete understanding and affection that transcends language. I find being on my horse so healing and it inspires me more to keep fighting to protect our fellow creatures in everything I do,” she added.

The designer said she chose Jenner because they both share a love for horses: The model has been riding since she was 10 years old and has her own ranch.

“You can see how at ease she is around these sensitive creatures, and them with her,” McCartney said.

During Paris Fashion Week last March, McCartney staged her fall 2023 show at France’s oldest riding school, Manège École Militaire, where she first collaborated with Pignon.

“The concept of the winter collection was really about equestrianism, about horses, about the relationship of trust between human and animal, how horses are so trusting,” McCartney said.

Jenner revealed that while growing up, she bonded with a horse named Ladybug and that she will “always have a special place for her in my heart. She taught me so much at such a young age.”

Kendall Jenner in Stella McCartney fall 2023 campaign. Courtesy of Stella McCartney / Harley Weir

“Dylandra, one of my horses, has also had a profound effect on me; she and I have a marked trust,” she added.

McCartney’s brand is most famous for its use of sustainable and ethical materials and said this ready-to-wear collection is her “most responsible winter offering to date” with 92 percent conscious materials. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

ALL ABOUT NEW YORK: DKNY’s fall campaign, titled “DKNY for You,” explores New York from a multitude of perspectives.

Photographed by Dan Martensen and styled by Alastair McKim, the campaign features Amelia Gray Hamlin and Christian “King” Combs, along with various personalities such as Abby Champion, Peter Dupont, Catarina Guedes, Alex Schlab, Hiandra Martinez, and Raph, who each have a connection to the city.

Among the views and street scenes photographed are catching a show at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, playing a chess game in the square, taking in the latest art exhibit, or finding a quiet moment on a park bench.

A fall image from DKNY. Dan Martensen, courtesy of DKNY.

The campaign looks to reveal how the city is a source of endless inspiration.

Among the fashion featured are elevated faux leather dresses punctuated with edgy metal accents, textural outerwear, polished varsity jackets, and satin suits structured with sharp sophistication.

A fall image from DKNY. Courtesy of DKNY

The campaign will run across the U.S. and key international markets in a diversified media mix of digital, premium outdoor and social/influencer partnerships. The fall 2023 collection is available globally on Aug. 22 on DKNY.com and in select retailers. — LISA LOCKWOOD