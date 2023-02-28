×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Beatniks and Berets: Dior’s Show Celebrated Paris in the ’50s

Eye

EXCLUSIVE: UTA Launches UTA Fashion, Taps CAA’s Anne Nelson

Business

Kohl’s Taps Dave Alves as President and Chief Operating Officer

Dior’s Warrior Woman Front Row

Charlize Theron, Gal Gadot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams attended the show, which was inspired by Catherine Dior and other "warrior women."

Charlize Theron
Deva Cassel
Gal Gadot
Maisie Williams
Elsa Zylberstein
View ALL 16 Photos

Warrior women were out in force — and in pretty dresses — for Dior’s fall show front row.

Maria Grazia Chiuri plays on feminist themes, and this season invited a handful of action heroines including Charlize Theron, Maisie Williams, Bella Ramsey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and “Wonder Woman” herself, Gal Gadot.

“The Woman King”‘s young fighter Thuso Mbedu, “Alice in Borderland”‘s Anyaka Miyoshi and Blackpink’s Jisoo — a K-pop girl group known for challenging stereotypes — filled out the front row.

RELATED: Security, Strikes and K-pop Stars: How Paris Preps for Fashion Week

Related Galleries

Theron rocked combat boots with her flapper-style beaded gown, and reveled in the comfort and the contrast. “I’ve always been a fan of femininity and all its complexities and that it isn’t one thing. So anytime I can kind of play with that contradiction of what is soft and delicate and what is strong, to me that feels very authentically who I am,” she told WWD.

“I don’t know if it’s them or if it’s just truly that’s a part of who I am,” she said, about some of her tougher characters in films such as “F9,” “The Old Guard” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

“There’s a part of me that feels fit, physically capable and feels strong and I have never veered away from that side. I’ve never been just an ultra-feminine woman. I’ve always kind of wandered in between both worlds,” she added.

RELATED: Beatniks and Berets: Dior’s Show Celebrated Paris in the ’50s

The mystery of Maisie Williams’ shaved head was finally solved, as she revealed it was for the role of Christian Dior’s sister Catherine in the upcoming Apple TV series “The New Look.” The 1940s-set role is a change from her “Game of Thrones” sword fights, but a different kind of battle — and not just mastering the French accent, she said.

“Playing her was honestly quite harrowing, but she’s an incredible woman,” Williams said of the French Resistance fighter. “I got to dive into Catherine’s life through the book by Justine Picardie and learn about what she meant to [Christian]. And then I had to shave off all my hair and lose lots of weight and undergo a physical transformation. It was tough, but what an incredible experience.”

Williams was also able to dig through the brand’s archives and learn about the Dior family, which is still connected to the work Chiuri does. “What I love most about Maria’s work is that she acknowledges the history and really kind of brings it to the forefront of what she does. It’s a history to be so unbelievably proud of, so I really feel the brand reaches its full potential when you dig back into all the archives.”

Gadot was entranced by the fantastical set by artist Joana Vasconcelos that resembled an otherworldly underwater kingdom or the Amazon rainforest, depending on your perspective. For her, it was a little more psychedelic. “It looks like a gorgeous installation in a museum that everyone had ‘shrooms in,” she joked. “When they started playing Edith Piaf I started singing along. It was a great, great show in every possible aspect.”

Mbedu took in all the influences of the art installation, which was inspired by textiles from the Dior archive. “I’m looking around and it’s literally a case of ‘What am I seeing?’ I understand the show is inspired by Catherine Dior, and having been a fighter in World War II, she was a strong woman and I’m good with that. I love seeing how all of these influences speak to each other,” she said.

She noted it was her first time in Paris, and she also hoped to catch up with fellow South African Theron, who was surrounded by photographers. “They don’t give her a second to breathe,” Mbedu said of the photo frenzy, which had guests being rudely shoved out of the way and almost knocked over by the swarming horde.

It was also the first time in Paris for seatmate Bella Ramsey, as well as the first fashion show for “The Last of Us” star. The creations are a world away from the wardrobe on the zombie show.

Ramsey said it’s been challenging to deal with the sudden intense fame, but that she’s glad people are connecting to the character. “It’s been a whirlwind for sure, but last year was the best year of my life.

“This is madness,” she declared of the collection and her outfit. “It’s completely different to what I wear in real life — I spend my whole time in jogging bottoms, hoodies and jeans. But I’m just taking it all in.”

Mbatha-Raw enjoyed her first fashion show back after attending when pandemic restrictions were still in place. She was wearing a miniskirt with knee-highs and a hiking-style boot. “It’s sort of gussied up safari school girl vibes. Look at the socks, I mean c’mon,” she said.

She’s stepping into the executive producer shoes for the second season of “Surface,” she said. “There are so many elements to it, and it’s kind of trial and error. I’m still learning.” That shoot will begin in May.

“Alice in Borderland” star Miyoshi sported a floor-length floral skirt and lace top, another departure from her warrior character. Speaking through an interpreter, she said that after she’s read the script she gets an idea of what the character calls for, and works with the costume designer to come up with looks that fit the fight scenes of the sci-fi heroine.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Hot Summer Bags

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Charlize Theron, Gal Godot, Bella Ramsey and Maisie Williams Make Dior

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad