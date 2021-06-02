Crocs is continuing its partnerships with high-profile musicians with its latest collaboration with Diplo.

The footwear brand is teaming with the Grammy-winning DJ for a psychedelic-themed two-style collection. The collaboration includes the brand’s Classic Clog and new Classic Crocs Sandals with eight glow-in-the-dark Crocs’ charms, called Jibbitz.

“I wear my Crocs literally everywhere so I’m stoked to have some with my name on them and that others can get them, too,” Diplo said in a statement. “Crocs helped me bring my adventures to life with these designs and the three-dimensional, light-up and glow-in-the-dark mushroom Jibbitz charms are cooler than I could’ve imagined. Now fans can take a walk with me in either the Classic Clog or Crocs Classic Sandal.”

Diplo’s Classic Clog style is designed in a pink, blue and yellow paint swirl pattern and features a 3D mushroom Jibbitz charm. The musician’s Classic Crocs Sandal — which marks the brand’s first collaboration on the new style — is designed in a yellow, orange and blue paint swirl pattern and comes with glow-in-the-dark Jibbitz.

The Diplo x Crocs collaboration will be available starting June 8 at 12 p.m. EST exclusively on Crocs’ website. The Classic Clog retails for $69.99 and the Crocs Classic Sandal retails for $49.99.

Diplo is teasing the collaboration during a performance on Mad Decent’s Twitch stream on Thursday, where he will also be giving away 1,000 pairs from the collaboration.

This is the latest collaboration between Crocs and a high-profile musician. The brand has most notably teamed with rapper Post Malone on five collaborations since 2018. Last October, Crocs teamed with Justin Bieber and his Drew House fashion label for their first collaboration and followed up with a second collaboration in March.

Crocs has also teamed with several fashion labels over the years, including Balenciaga, Christopher Kane and Alife.

