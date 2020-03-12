Direct-to-consumer jewelry label The Last Line is moving forward with its plans to open the brand’s first permanent store Friday in New York City.

Founded in 2017, The Last Line has made a name for itself through heavy influencer marketing and holding free “piercing parties” where fashion industry insiders receive ear piercings with the brand’s jewelry. It releases colorful fine jewelry through monthly drop campaigns and has nearly 150,000 followers on Instagram.

The label is taking advantage of deep rent cuts on Bleecker Street, taking up residence in an approximately 800-square-foot space at 395 Bleecker. The Last Line has previously tested brick-and-mortar formats with pop-up shops in New York’s SoHo district as well as in Los Angeles at the Century City Westfield Mall.

The brand’s new store will feature an on-site piercer and was designed to resemble a living room. “We focused on creating fantastical interpretations of areas a customer would have in their home while they order from their phone or laptop — a fireplace and couch, dressing room-style mirrors, dining room lighting and chic accent tables you’d find in an interior design article,” said cofounder Shelley Sanders.

“It is important to us to create a space that is simultaneously luxurious and whimsical and presents a refreshing option to a traditional direct-to-consumer jewelry store,” she added.

Sanders says she is aware of consumer hesitation due to the growing coronavirus crisis. “As a jewelry store that does piercings, we’re hyper vigilant of sanitizing. We’ll continue to regularly sanitize and sterilize our jewelry (with every try-on). We also regularly clean surfaces that customers touch using high-grade sanitizers,” she said of the company’s policy.